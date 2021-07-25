ZooKeeper (ZOO) Hits Market Cap of $1.67 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $20,500.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00119774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00138370 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,565.81 or 1.00254289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.17 or 0.00870622 BTC.

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 30,934,519 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

