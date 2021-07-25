Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $27,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,928,000 after purchasing an additional 132,329 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,372,000 after purchasing an additional 174,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.81, for a total value of $2,477,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,727. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,188 shares of company stock valued at $82,899,294 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.71.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $359.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $355.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 123.87, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

