ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,411 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.22% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $42,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $119,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $112,038.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,277,628 shares of company stock worth $345,436,997 in the last 90 days. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZI opened at $53.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,345.66. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

