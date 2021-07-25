ZrCoin (ZRC) Market Cap Hits $912,694.69

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $912,694.69 and $51,863.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

