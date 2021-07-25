ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Trading 188.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 220.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $390,965.75 and approximately $5.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 188.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.60 or 0.00586001 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 59.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000910 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 73,713,748,941 coins and its circulating supply is 14,181,465,743 coins. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

