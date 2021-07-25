ZumCoin (ZUM) Reaches One Day Volume of $40.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $727,457.89 and $40.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 107.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.