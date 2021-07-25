Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZURVY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

ZURVY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $39.72. 82,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,233. The company has a quick ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.