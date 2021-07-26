$0.69 EPS Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.65. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNO stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $44.30. 2,384,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,700. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.44. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

