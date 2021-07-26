$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 525%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCRX. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 5,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $339,064.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,237.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,897 shares of company stock worth $3,338,801 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,787,000 after buying an additional 73,640 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,095,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,872,000 after buying an additional 131,686 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 972,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,132,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,585,000 after buying an additional 50,220 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,006,000 after buying an additional 37,851 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $58.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.26. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

