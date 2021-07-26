$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) will report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 480%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.93 million, a PE ratio of -160.71 and a beta of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.