$0.93 EPS Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.82. CRA International posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.54. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $317,702.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,611 shares of company stock worth $728,937. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,000,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CRA International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CRA International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of CRA International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $85.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $626.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. CRA International has a 52-week low of $36.32 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

