0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Hits $0.50 on Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $500,611.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00048912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.89 or 0.00813566 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0XBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

