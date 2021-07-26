0xcert Achieves Market Cap of $973,476.62 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 51.9% against the US dollar. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $973,476.62 and approximately $7,764.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00050314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.74 or 0.00849118 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00084046 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

