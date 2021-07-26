$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to post $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.16. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 24.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

INBK opened at $29.97 on Monday. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $295.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 115.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 50,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after buying an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 23.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 165,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 31,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

