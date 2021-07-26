$1.50 Million in Sales Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will report $1.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $1.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $10.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $34.52 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE AEVA opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

