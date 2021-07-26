$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to announce $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $7.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 21,166 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 48,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 191,582 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

