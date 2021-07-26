$109.10 Million in Sales Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to announce sales of $109.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.24 million to $142.18 million. Galapagos posted sales of $129.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $528.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $312.18 million to $628.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $557.07 million, with estimates ranging from $217.80 million to $756.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.78.

GLPG stock opened at $59.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.05. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $197.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

