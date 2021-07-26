10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.17% of 10x Genomics worth $33,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $981,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,809,000 after buying an additional 28,922 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,125,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total transaction of $1,438,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 427,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,073,772.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $299,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,427.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,069 shares of company stock valued at $32,205,132 in the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $183.47 on Monday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.54 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.