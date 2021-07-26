1,300,000 Shares in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,307,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.92% of OLO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,584,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,180,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,406,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,529,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,674,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLO opened at $39.80 on Monday. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

