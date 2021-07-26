$153.85 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will announce $153.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.59 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $343.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $687.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $652.23 million to $771.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $750.06 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $959.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

STNG stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $953.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $30,213,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 41.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

