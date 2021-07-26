155,098 Shares in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 155,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of LifeMD at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at $5,616,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at $2,515,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LifeMD news, CTO Stefan Galluppi purchased 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $39,478.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,478.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justin Schreiber purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 44,351 shares of company stock worth $404,899 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

LFMD opened at $10.06 on Monday. LifeMD, Inc. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $33.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $267.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.72.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on LifeMD from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

