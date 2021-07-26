$156.45 Million in Sales Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post $156.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.30 million and the highest is $157.59 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $162.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $624.12 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $633.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WSFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $165,596.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,446.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,519,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,234. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,965,000 after buying an additional 3,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $23,374,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 179.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,365 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 801.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 334,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 69.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 231,833 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $43.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $55.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.