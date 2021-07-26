1,652,201 Shares in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,652,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,546,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.82% of ThredUp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ThredUp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

TDUP opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP).

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.