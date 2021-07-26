1,703,332 Shares in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,703,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,972,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 3.33% of Yellow as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yellow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Yellow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Yellow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Yellow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yellow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on YELL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Yellow in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

YELL stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $264.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.24. Yellow Co. has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

