$19.04 Million in Sales Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to announce sales of $19.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.30 million and the lowest is $18.56 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $93.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $115.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.70 million to $139.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $202.87 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $234.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NAT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

NAT stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $396.79 million, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 0.60. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3,130.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 2,288,119 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,352,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,808,000 after purchasing an additional 757,621 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 718,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 136,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

