$19.55 EPS Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to announce earnings of $19.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $23.91 and the lowest is $10.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $7.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 173%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $49.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $44.14 to $57.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $40.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.68 to $50.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.89.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total value of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,315,990.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $586.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $541.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $660.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.