1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 42% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001318 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $18.14 million and $34,434.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00226825 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

