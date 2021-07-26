$2.39 EPS Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce earnings per share of $2.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.88.

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $289.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,956. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.