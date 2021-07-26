$2.84 EPS Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.12 and the lowest is $2.57. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings per share of $2.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $10.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $11.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $170,946,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $152,907,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after acquiring an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $50,179,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,156,000 after acquiring an additional 272,765 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AAP traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $214.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,992. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $215.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

