$2.89 EPS Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will post $2.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.74. Acuity Brands reported earnings of $2.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.29. The company had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,591. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $194.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

