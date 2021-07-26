$2.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report $2.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96. Essex Property Trust posted earnings of $3.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $12.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.07 to $12.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.56.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,432. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. CX Institutional increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $328.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $334.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.