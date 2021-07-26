23,670 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.88. The company had a trading volume of 98,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,602. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

