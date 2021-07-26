238,652 Shares in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) Bought by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 238,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $34,326,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,957,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,710,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,089,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,695,000.

Shares of XPDIU stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

