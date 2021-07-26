$26.60 Million in Sales Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to announce $26.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.50 million and the highest is $27.88 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $47.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $116.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $120.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $140.10 million, with estimates ranging from $135.63 million to $144.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.92 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on ASC. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

Shares of ASC opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $117.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.03. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

