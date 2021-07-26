2,777 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 253.6% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $4,601,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,540.74.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,664.51. 47,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,534. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,667.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,438.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

