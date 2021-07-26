$280,000.00 in Sales Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to report $280,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130,000.00 and the highest is $400,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $1.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $132.59 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $655.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on INO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,827.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,648 shares of company stock valued at $910,995. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $8.20 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.32.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

