$3.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to post $3.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.88 billion. Adobe posted sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $15.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.19 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $625.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.59. Adobe has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $631.64. The company has a market capitalization of $298.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $11,174,646. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.