$33.70 Million in Sales Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post $33.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.10 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $34.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $136.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $139.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $135.63 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $139.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 27.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 11.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 89,157 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $339.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.44. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

