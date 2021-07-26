$331.55 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to post sales of $331.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $329.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $334.00 million. Ingevity reported sales of $270.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

NGVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

NGVT opened at $80.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $89.55.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 3,200,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 114,831 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

