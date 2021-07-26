$332.39 Million in Sales Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to announce $332.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $356.78 million and the lowest is $308.00 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $232.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRBK. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after buying an additional 821,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,641,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,689,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $32,161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after buying an additional 125,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

