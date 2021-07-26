366,000 Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 366,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,155,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.53% of BigCommerce as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,420,000 after purchasing an additional 496,292 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 223,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $350,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,833 shares of company stock worth $30,566,314. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $69.10 on Monday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.80. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of -67.09.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

