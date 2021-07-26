$370.80 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to report sales of $370.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.00 million and the highest is $478.20 million. Novavax reported sales of $35.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 943.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $897.28 million to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.14.

Novavax stock opened at $203.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Novavax has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.51.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $765,293.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total transaction of $694,307.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,722.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,848 shares of company stock valued at $17,241,046. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $4,036,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $3,487,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 300.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 426.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

