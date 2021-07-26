373,540 Shares in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) Purchased by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 373,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000.

JOFFU opened at $9.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

