$4.58 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to report sales of $4.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the highest is $4.92 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $18.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.83 million to $20.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.29 million, with estimates ranging from $8.67 million to $19.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.00% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYRS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 842,404 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $6,732,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 781,250 shares during the last quarter.

SYRS opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $290.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.