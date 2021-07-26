411,792 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 411,792 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Southwestern Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 264,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.49. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

