4,409 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $686,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 211.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 169.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $290.45. 44,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.64. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $190.34 and a 12 month high of $292.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.53.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,073 shares of company stock worth $8,260,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

