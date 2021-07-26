500,000 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Acquired by Blackstone Group Inc.

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,510,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Farfetch as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 433.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $47.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

