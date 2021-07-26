52,038 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fullen Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 246,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,912,000 after buying an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 258,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.79. The stock had a trading volume of 30,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,816. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.169 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

