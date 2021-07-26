54,828 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 78,682 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 539,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PPL by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,614,000 after purchasing an additional 145,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $28.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

