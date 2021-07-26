5,904 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $212.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.46. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

